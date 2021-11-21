Jeffrey Proehl

Greenfield - Jeffrey Lloyd Proehl, 65, of York Road, Greenfield, Ohio, passed at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Jeffrey was born August 26, 1956, in Waverly, Ohio, the son of the late Harry Lloyd Proehl and Maragret Louise (Davis) Proehl.
Surviving are two daughters, Amy Blair and Michelle Proehl, bonus daughter, Natasha (Kyle) Simpson, three grandchildren, Wade Blair, Zoey Simpson and Samuel Simpson, four brothers, Michael Proehl, Frank (Sandra) Proehl, Morris (Tena) Proehl and Ricky Davis, four sisters, Paula Ritchhart, Rose Proehl, Anne (David) Thompson and Grace Hanford and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, Whitney Marie Proehl, brother, Terry Proehl, two sisters, Carolyn George and Susan Curtis and a nephew, Adam Curtis.
Jeffrey was a brakeman for CXS Transportation.
Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio. Burial will be in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly, Ohio at the convenience of the family.
Family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
