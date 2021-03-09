Dawn Leslie Clemmons Jenkins, 66, passed away from this life on March 6, 2021 and joined her Savior. She was born in Columbus, Ohio at St. Mary’s Hospital to Elwood Roscoe Clemmons and Jaqueline Peggy (Minser) Clemmons, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her spouse of 49 years, Billy Ray Jenkins. Also surviving is her daughter, Megan Paige (William) Mays, son, Cortney Ray (Stephanie) Jenkins, three brothers, Lonnie (Sherry) Clemmons, Ladd (Rhonda) Clemmons and Shawn (Barb) Clemmons, six grandchildren, Samantha Brooke (Jarius) Ward, Kelsie Blake (Donovon) Saunders, Mackenzie Ann Jenkins and Caden Ray Jenkins, great-granddaughter, Rowan Adeline Ward, whom the two were inseparable, great-grandchild Saunders due in September 2021, a special cousin/friend, Brenda Kay Green, in-laws, Opal and Rubin Howard, Risby Hoover, Mary Jenkins and Shirley (Danny) Isaac, nieces and nephews, Tammy Dickson, Ryan (Leigha) Clemmons, Amy (Jon) Ray, Brock (Amy) Clemmons, Kayla (Justen) Brewster, Hillary Clemmons and Trey Clemmons, along with several great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-law, Townsel and Ethel Jenkins, brothers and sisters-in-law, Phyllis May Jenkins, Betty and Marvin Williams, James Hoover, Mitchell (Genevia) Jenkins, Harold C. Jenkins, Townsel Edward Jenkins and Willie Gene Jenkins.
Dawn was a member of New Beginnings Outreach Ministries. Dawn was one of the strongest women her family had ever known,
She fought this horrible disease
with poise and grace. She was a wonderful wife to Billy for over 49 years and the absolute best mother to her children, Megan and Cortney. She was a wonderful friend and an avid Sweeper ambassador.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren, planting flowers and riding the pontoon boat with the family. Dawn enjoyed worshiping at New Beginnings and most of all, enjoyed being surrounded by her friends and family.
The family would like to thank the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for their excellent care.
Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Barry Pelphrey officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio.