Piketon - Jeffrey Wayne Mustard, 66 of Elm Grove Hill Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed 6:38 a.m. Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home.
Jeffrey was born on September 30, 1954 in Piketon, Ohio, the son of the late Ernest Mustard and Lillie (Smith) Mustard. On April 23, 1989, he was united in marriage to Deborah S. (Russell) Mustard, who preceded him in death on September 8, 2019.
Surviving are two sons, Kelly (Joni) Mustard and Dustin Rudd, six grandchildren, Ryan (Valerie) Mustard, Matthew Mustard, Emalie, Alivia, Cullen and Cydnie Rudd, and a sister, Erma Dewey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and two sisters, Phyllis Mercer and Bertha Grooms.
Jeffrey was a Tool Grinder at YSK Corporation for 30 years with perfect attendance. He attended the Waverly Church of Christ. He was the best Papaw to his six grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. He loved spending time with them and attending their activities.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Boyer Cremation Services.
