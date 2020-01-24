Terrisa Trent Johnston, 63, of River Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed peacefully to be with the Lord at 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was at home, surrounded by her family.
Terrisa was born November 30, 1956, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Thomas W. Trent and Virginia (Taylor) Trent. In 1978 she was united in marriage to Orville “Buck” Johnston who preceded her in death.
Surviving are a daughter, Amy Senkovic, four grandchildren, Tyler LeMaster, Alisha Senkovic, Chelsea Senkovic and Kayla Senkovic, four brothers, Jim Trent, Tom (Nancy) Trent, Randy (Beth) Trent and Mike (Darlene) Trent, sister, Kathy (Richard) Southworth, and special friend, Nancy (Mendenhall) Salyers.
Terrisa was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Larry Trent, and niece, Tammy Trent.
Terrisa was a homemaker who enjoyed going to church and loved hunting for mushrooms.
The family would like to give a special thanks to National Church Residences Hospice and Chaplain Charlie Elliott, whose visits she greatly looked forward to.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon with Chaplain Charlie Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in Bailey Chapel Cemetery in Piketon.
Family will receive friends at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.