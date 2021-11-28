Paula Williams

Rutherfordton - Paula Ann Williams, 75, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, passed 10:59 a.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at St. Luke's Hospital, Columbus, North Carolina.
Paula was born July 25, 1946, in Grayson, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Paul Shepherd and Orbia C. (Bays) Shepherd. On July 12, 1968, she was united in marriage to Harold Dean Williams, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Mark (Paige) Williams, daughter, Michelle (Thomas) Gilley, four grandchildren, Creed Gilley, Ryan Gilley, Jake Gilley and Maddie Williams, brother, Jack (Nancy) Shepherd and a sister, Donna L. Downey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Proctor Shepherd, and sister, Janet Lee Burgett.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
