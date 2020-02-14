Sandra L. (Clontz) McDaniel, 59, of Wilbraham Road, Middletown, Ohio, passed 10:25 a.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Hospice of Dayton.
Sandra was born December 11, 1960, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ova Clontz and Linda Vakins. In 1989, she was united in marriage to William E. McDaniel, Jr., who survives.
Also surviving are her son, Wayne, three sisters, Shonda Clontz, Heidi Clontz and Deana Avella, brother, Donnie Clontz and several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Doug Clontz and Chris Clontz.
Sandra was an employee for Khempower Asbestos Abatement.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Boyer Cremation Services.