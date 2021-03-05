Thomas L. Potts, 66 of Waverly passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. He was born May 28, 1954 in Pike County the son of the late Jim and Katherine (Lawrence) Potts. On December 20, 1974 he married the former Janet L. Knisley who survives.
He is also survived by his grandchildren Jacob Miller of CA and Haley Marie Miller of Waverly; sisters Donna Husted, Tina Anderson, Chris Boldman and Vonda Potts; brothers Floyd and Rick Potts; and his fur babies MooMoo, RooRoo, Milly and Kujo.
In addition to his parents Tom was preceded in death by his daughter, Carrie Potts.
Tom retired from the Railroad and he enjoyed feeding the wildlife in his backyard.
A private graveside service will be held in the Twin Township Cemetery. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Tom’s online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com