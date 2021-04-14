William Osborne

Piketon - William "Bill" Troy Osborne, 61, of Indian Drive, Piketon, Ohio, passed Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home.
William was born June 24, 1959 in Franklin County, Ohio, the son of the late Owen "Whet" Troy Osborne and Violet "Dottie" (Horsley) Osborne of Waverly, Ohio, who survives. On August 9, 1980, he was united in marriage to Doris Dee (Gibson) Osborne, who preceded him in death in 1989.
Surviving are two sons, Nathan Osborne and Matthew Osborne, daughter, Billie Jo Osborne, five grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah, Paige, Kameron and Mary Jo, great-grandchild, Kaisen and sister, Beverly Jean Bevins.
He was preceded in death by his father and wife.
William was a laborer for Laborers Local 83, a member of the VFW of Piketon and an avid Steelers fan.
Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Chaplain Kevin Green officiating. Burial will follow at Beaver Union Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
