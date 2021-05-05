Waverly - Jerry D. Cunningham, age 86, of Waverly, Ohio, died Friday April 30, 2021 at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born September 6, 1934 in Greenup County, Kentucky, a son of the late William Valentine Cunningham and Francis Preston Cunningham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul Cunningham, Keith Cunningham, and Horace Cunningham. Surviving are four nieces and nephews, Terry Cunninham of Box Elder, South Dakota, Lynn Cunningham of Chillicothe, Ohio, Jeff Cunningham of Vanceburg, Kentucky, and Bruce Cunningham of Slidell, Louisiana.
Jerry was a lifetime member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Waverly, Ohio. In his spare time, he enjoyed building and racing sprint cars and he loved farming and gardening. He found great joy in traveling around to visit family, friends, and neighbors and he always brought a gift of fresh produce from his garden when he would stop by.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday May 4, 2021 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
