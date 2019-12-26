Eric Daniel Frazier, age 40, of Logan, Ohio, passed away December 21, 2019, at his residence.
Eric was born October 2, 1979, in Logan, Ohio, to Daniel Frazier and Ruth (Haybron) Frazier. He was a diehard gamer, enjoyed watching the Cowboys and Ohio State play football, and enjoyed NASCAR racing.
Surviving are wife Willeen Frazier; parents, Ruth (Haybron) Frazier, step-father, George (Ed) Smith, and father, Daniel Frazier; children, Alexis, Audrey, and Adrianna Frazier of Piketon, and Devon Mohler of Logan; mother-in-law Linda Ginther; sister-in-law Adelle Crews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and several good friends.
Eric was preceded in death by grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio, with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Burial will be in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 5-8 P.M. on Friday, December 27, 2019.
