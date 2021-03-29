Charles Edward Horne, 96, of Seminole, Florida (formerly of Waverly, Ohio) passed away on March 24, 2021. He was born in Inez, Kentucky on September 28, 1924. Charles was preceded in death by his first wife, Angelyn Marie Muckleroy of 46 years to the date of her passing on July 18, 2005 and by his second wife, Marjorie Stout of 16 years, who passed on March 20, 2021.
Charles retired as a Facilities Maintenance Supervisor for the State of Ohio. He was also a military veteran having retired from the United States Marine Corp after serving in Korea.
He was a member of Anona United Methodist Church, Largo, Florida. He was also active as a Free Mason. His passion was serving others through the church and community involvement.
He is survived by daughters, Charlotte Jean Murphy (Tim), Charlene Kay Rapp (Doug); Grandchildren, Jaclynn P. Back, Jennifer M. Gobel, Charles D. Korba and Edward A. Korba; Great Grandchildren, Grady, Tatum, Tenley Gobel and Hope Back; Sister-in-law, Jean Horn and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of a public funeral the family will be honoring Charles with a private celebration of life. Any memorial donations may be made in Charles Horne’s name to Anona United Methodist Church of Largo, Florida.