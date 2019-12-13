Robert Francis Long, 68, of Waverly, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born February 2, 1951 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Robert and Rita Dillon Long. On May 5, 1971 he was united in marriage to Barbara Smith Long who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Robert “Chris” Long of Chillicothe and Brian (Tina) Long of Waverly; two grandchildren, Robert “Matthew” Long and Katie Long; two sisters, Joan (Joe) Anderson of Waverly and Cathy Clark of Chillicothe; a brother, Tom (Rhonda) Long of Waverly; three aunts and several nieces and nephews.
Robert served the community as a police officer for the Waverly Police Department for 32 years. He loved the outdoors especially fishing and spending time with family. He lovingly supported his grandchildren in everything they did. He was also an avid sports fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Dave Roosa officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.