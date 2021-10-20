Waverly - Beryl Allen "Buck" Downing, 83, of Prosperity Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 11:38 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at his home.
Buck was born on December 13, 1937 in Waverly, Ohio, the son of the late Roy Chester Downing and Nell Jane (Adkins) Downing. On December 26, 1965, he was united in marriage to Donna Kay (Whaley) Downing, who preceded him in death on May 3, 2014.
Surviving are two brothers, Robert C. Downing and Barry L. (Susie) Downing, three nephews, Jeffery R. Allen, Todd A. (Larissa) Downing and Steven L. Downing, niece, Melissa J. (Victor) Sucich, eight great-nieces and nephews and three great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother, Roy W. Downing, sister, Bettyann Allen and two nephews, Joseph R. Allen and Barry Scott Downing.
Buck formerly attended Grace United Methodist Church in Waverly. He was a graduate of Waverly High School Class of 1956, 50-year member of Orient Lodge #321 F&AM Waverly, a retired heavy equipment operator for Operating Engineers and a Veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly with Rev. Marvin Leffler officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly, Ohio. Graveside military services will be conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021 and 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Masonic Service will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
