Esther Burkitt

Esther Louise Lambert Burkitt passed away at home in the early morning hours on January 22, 2021 at the age of 75 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Pike County, Ohio, on November 12, 1945, to the late Pearl and Della Humphrey Lambert.
Devoted wife of George Burkitt, mother of Dwayne (Melissa) and Mick (Lori), grandmother of Jessica, Erica, Kellyn, Dana (Tyler) and Kyla, and great grandmother of Ryanne, Kodi, Jaxon, Brentley, Willow and Radley, Esther was a friendly face at First National Bank where she served her community as a teller for many years.
Esther was known for her musical abilities throughout her life and dedicated those gifts to God. She sang and lent her instrumental talents as part of traveling gospel groups, then settled into Cottie’s Corner as her home church where she played the piano beautifully for decades.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Howard Lambert and Paul Lambert and sister Irene Hall.
She leaves behind many surviving family and friends who loved her, including her husband George, sons Dwayne and Mick, and their families, as well as siblings Wayne (Carol) Lambert, Ralph (Betty) Lambert, Betty Leeth, Ruby (Roger) Tackett, Faye (Jeff) Spriggs, and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.
Public viewing will be held from 12pm to 1pm on Sunday January 24 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with burial at Cottie’s Corner Church to follow.