Chillicothe - Vickie Snyder, 62 of Chillicothe, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at her home. She was born on August 1, 1959 in Waverly, Ohio to the late Melvin James Jones and Mary Elizabeth Rooker Jones. Surviving are her fiance' Montie Kuhn of Chillicothe; three daughters, Maggie Snyder of Piketon, Ohio, Minnie Snyder of Piketon, Ohio and Brandy (Bill) Heffner of Waverly, Ohio; a son, William Snyder, Jr. of Chillicothe, Ohio; grandchildren, Savahanna Heffner, Ariel Heffner, and Jack Heffner all of Waverly, Ohio, Edward Heffner Jr. of Piketon, Ohio, Colton Massie of Chillicothe, Ohio and Triston Snyder of Waverly, Ohio; stepdaughters, Reba (Junior) Kuhn and Tiffany Kuhn (Chris Felts) all of Chillicothe, Ohio; step grandchildren Jaboa and Courtney Hudnell of Chillicothe, Ohio; great grandchildren, Xander, Jaxel, Langston and Atreus; sister, Louise Carl and brothers, Roger (Tammy) Jones and Melvin (Linda) Jones. In addition to her parents, a son, John Snyder, granddaughter, Destiny Zimmerman, nephews, Melvin, James and Roger Jr. Jones, niece Shiela McQuay and brother-in-law, Danny Carl.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in Denver Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
