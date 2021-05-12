Waverly - David Lee Rapp, 73, of Fourmile Road, Waverly, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born August 29, 1947 in Waverly, Ohio to the late Chester Lewis Rapp and Naomi Wardlaw Rapp. On September 28, 1968, David was united in marriage to Claudia Jean McGregor Rapp who preceded him in death on September 24, 2017. Surviving are two children, Ryan Rapp and Cheryl Newton of Waverly and Alyshia Crace and husband Joe of Piketon, Ohio; three grandchildren, Taylor Crace, Aliah Crace and Keelee Rapp; a great-granddaughter, Briella Mae Schiller; sisters, Barb Schaffer and Rosemary Pettit; nieces, Tonya (Jason) Vanknowe, Krista Schaffer and Joanna (Jason) Ogan; nephews, Jeremy (Jennifer) Schaffer, Luke (Holly) Kannegaard and Sam Kannegaard; sister-in-law, Barb (Matt) Kannegaard; 10 great nieces and nephews; special neighbor, Dirik; and special friends, Roger Cottril, Nelson Minter and Bobby France and his Train buddies. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a nephew, Cory Schaffer and two special aunts, Helen and Bertha Wardlaw.
Dave was a 1965 graduate of Eastern High School and proudly served his country in the United State Air Force. He was a mechanic, carpenter and fixer of all things. His greatest hobby was his trains and he enjoyed traveling, collecting rocks and playing poker at Dogwood Pass and recently started attending Givens Chapel Church.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com David Rapp