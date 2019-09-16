Michael Kim McNelly was born January 3rd 1985 in Seoul, South Korea, and adopted by his parents at the age of 5, before passing away on September 12th, 2019.
He is survived by his parents Rick and Ellen McNelly, siblings David McNelly, Christine (Corey) McNelly-Bradham, Tyson McNelly, Joe (Kristen) McNelly, and Tracy McNelly, as well as his dog Ginger. He is also survived by his Aunt and Uncles Sharon (Gary) Cooper, Brent (Fran) McNelly, Rob (Beverly) Tessler, Kathy (Harry) Tessler-Krausman, and his nieces Georganna and Louisa McNelly, and cousins Michelle, Chris, Matt, John, Crystal, Charla, Josh, Max, Rachel, and Rebecca.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Dale and Phyllis McNelly and Tom and Sandy Tessler.
Michael was very well loved by his family and friends. He loved being outdoors in nature, gardening, doing crossword puzzles, traveling to national parks, ordering multiple meals at restaurants and eating every last bite left on the table, and he believed in always being able to fit all of his belongings into his car so he could move to a new place when he wanted. He lived in Western Massachusetts, Chicago, IL, Portland, OR, and Providence RI, after growing up in Jackson, OH, and returning back many times in between. He often lived with his friends: Sea, Drift, and Hope, who were like a second family to him. He could still do a standing back flip upon request. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Gallia Jackson Meigs Board of Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (specify for Suicide Awareness Coalition) at 53 Shawnee Lane, Gallipolis, OH 45631.