Waverly - Hatler Dean Maynard, 85, of Waverly, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Williams Wilson House in Waverly. He was born May 3, 1936 in Sciotoville, Ohio, son of the late Curtis Maynard and Virginia Coriell Maynard. On October 17, 1959 he was united in marriage to Juanita June Moore Maynard who preceded him in death on February 10, 2006. Hatler was then united in marriage on April 19, 2006 to Anita Louise Ruggles Maynard who preceded him in death on September 22, 2020. Surviving are five daughters, Donna (Byron) Ward of Waverly, Rhonda (Dale) O'Brien of Waverly, Ola Burkitt of Piketon, Ohio, Lisa (Bill) Smith of Piketon and Tammy (Brad) Montgomery of Waverly; five sisters, Martha (Bob) Gaines of Circleville, Ohio, Thelma Moore of Columbus, Ohio, Ellen (Forrest) Blakeman of Waverly, Ruby (John) Beekman of Elm Grove, Ohio and Glenda (Roger) Williams of Waverly; seventeen grandchildren, forty-five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. In addition to his parents and wives, Hatler was preceded in death by a daughter. Linda Brewster Mays, a sister, Phyllis Moore and brothers, Donald Maynard and Everett Maynard.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Cameron Caseman officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com Hatler Maynard