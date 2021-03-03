Rowena Brown

Waverly - Rowena May Brown, age 77, of Waverly, Ohio, left this world to go to her Heavenly home on Sunday February 28, 2021 at SOMC in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born April 26, 1943 in Jackson County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Oscar Hill and Florence McGhee Hill. She was united in marriage November 12, 1960 to her husband, Jack Brown, who preceded her in death January 31, 2015. Surviving are two children, Beth (Al) Cooper of Portsmouth, Ohio and Brenda (Susan Carpenter) Brown of Waverly, Ohio, two grandchildren, Brandon (Jessica) Brown of Grove City, Ohio and Cameron Brown of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, one great-grandchild, Blake Brown of Grove City, Ohio, two sisters, Lois Meyers of Waverly, Ohio and Nina Hill of Indiana, very special family Angie, Abby, and Wyantt Carpenter, Bryer and Sawyer Carpenter, and her church family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Darrel Brown, two sisters, Mary Chandler and Jenice Rouch, and two brothers, Tom Hill and Roger Hill.
Rowena was a member of the Givens Chapel Church.
Graveside services will be 12:00 P.M. Thursday March 4, 2021 in the Beaver Union Cemetery with Pastor Donnie Brown and Pastor Jerry Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at the conclusion of services. Friends may call from 5-9:00 P.M. Wednesday March 3, 2021 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio. Following CDC guidelines and state mandated orders, the family requests those attending to please wear a mask.
