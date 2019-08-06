Franklin Roosevelt Mickey, 76, formerly of Chillicothe, Ohio, died at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Piketon Nursing Center, Piketon, Ohio.
Frank was born January 20, 1941, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late William Mickey and Madge (Brown) Mickey.
Surviving are a sister, Betty Davis of Buffalo, New York, a niece, Deanna Mickey Kuria of Columbus, Ohio, and two nephews, Charles Mickey Jr. and Michael Mickey, both of Chillicothe, Ohio.
His parents, and eight siblings, Paul Burke Jr, Mary Chandler, Gale Mickey, William Mickey Jr, Gordon Mickey, Charles Mickey, Donald Mickey and Ronald Mickey, preceded Frank in death.
Frank was a retired laborer and Vietnam Veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Chillicothe, Ohio, with Rev. Eric Carson officiating. Graveside military services will be conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142 Honor Guard, Waverly, Ohio.