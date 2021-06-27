Waverly - Mary Kathleen (Beekman) Hoeckh, 92, of Waverly, Ohio, passed peacefully 10:05 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at her home.
Kathleen was born June 6, 1929, in Pike County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer Jennings Beekman and Lucille (Schilling) Beekman. On January 28, 1948, she was united in marriage to George Welde Hoeckh, who preceded her in death on March 8, 1973.
Surviving a daughter, Melissa (Hoeckh) Johnson, daughter-in-law, Louise Hoeckh, three grandchildren, Amy (Paul) Westbrock, Aaron (Andrea) Johnson, and Julie Hoeckh, three great-grandchildren, Sophie, Lilly, and Luke Westbrock, a brother, Blaine Beekman, nieces and nephews, Scott and Kim Beekman, Carey and Matt Webster, and a great nephew, Miller Beekman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, George William Hoeckh, and grandson, John William Hoeckh.
Kathleen attended Calvary United Methodist Church. She lived her faith daily through service to others. Kathleen was a retired teacher from Scioto Valley and Waverly City Schools.
Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly with Pastor David Burriss officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 and one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Mary Kathleen Hoeckh