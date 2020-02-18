Mary K. Chandler

Mary K. “Kitty” Chandler, 77, of Wadsworth Avenue, Piketon, Ohio, passed 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her home.
Kitty was born September 18, 1942, in Waverly, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles E. Rider and Oval C. (Lemaster) Rider.
Surviving are two sons, Tommy Lee Chandler and wife Tabby of Waverly and Scott Chandler and wife Jennifer of Piketon, Ohio, five grandchildren, Shad Clemmons and wife Priscilla, Madison Chandler, Camryn Chandler, Chris Chandler, and Deanna Lynn Newman, two great-granddaughters, Kaydence Clemmons and Emma Clemmons, two brothers, Charles Rider and wife Lavon and Randy Rider, both of Piketon, Ohio, and two sisters, Maxine McCann and Joyce Montgomery and Herman, Jr., both of Piketon, Ohio.
Kitty was preceded in death by her parents, son Rodney Chandler, three brothers, Robert Rider, Daniel Rider, and Anthony “Tony” Rider, and a sister, Darlene Allen.
Kitty was a member of Ferree Gilead Christian Union Church and a retired employee of Martin Marietta Energy Systems.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Tim and Tony Bates officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday.