Mildred Shanks Lane, 105 years, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Mildred was born September 26, 1914, at Poplar Grove in Pike County, OH, the daughter of the late Milton Lee and Rebecca (Hilterbrand) Shanks. Besides her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by four brothers, Virgil, Robert, Clyde and Walter Shanks: four sisters, Dorothy Williams, Flossie Lewis, Pauline Wiseman and Lolee Boyer.
Mildred was a machine operator at General Motors in Dayton where she retired from.
Mildred was blessed with one son and daughter-in-law, Walter Eugene “Gene” and Shirley Hixenbaugh, Jr., of Greenville, OH, where she had made her home for the past several years. Mildred is survived by four grandchildren, Bill Hixenbaugh of Portland, IN, Pennie Baker of Columbus, OH, Ruth Hixenbaugh of Ft. Jefferson, OH, and Jason Duff of Greenville, OH; eight great grandchildren, fifteen great great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Mt. Zion Christian Union Church, 611 Grassy Fork Road, Peebles, OH.
Rev. Glenn Helterbrand will officiate services with burial following in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at the Mt. Zion Christian Union Church.
Memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Christian Union Church by sending them to Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 52, Sinking Spring, OH 45172.
