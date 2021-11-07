Waverly - Florence Carolynn Childers, age 93, of Waverly, Ohio, died Wednesday November 3, 2021 at the Piketon Nursing Center in Piketon, Ohio. She was born July 28, 1928 in Loyal Oak, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lawrence "L.V." Bowers and Edythe Theiss Bowers. She was united in marriage April 27, 1951 to her husband, Robert E. Childers, who preceded her in death February 7, 2016. Surviving are five children, Joan Malkowski of Henrico, Virginia, Karen Childers of Chillicothe, Ohio, Larry V. Childers of Waverly, Ohio, Robert K. (Janet) Childers of Chillicothe, Ohio, and William K. (Paula) Childers of Piketon, Ohio, ten grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Patrick Childers and four sisters, Harriett Aleshire, Charlene Bertsch, Marjorie Nimtz, and Eleanore Reno.
Florence was a member of the former E&R Church and attended the Grace United Methodist Church in Waverly. She was a 1946 graduate of Norton High School in Norton, Ohio, was a retired Clerk having worked for the City of Waverly, was past president of the Waverly Jayceettes, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Ravenna Chapter #46 for 72 years.
Private graveside services will be held in the Waverly Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge St, Waverly, Ohio at the convenience of the family with Pastor Aaron Hines officiating. Calling hours will not be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made or unwrapped gifts donated to the Pike County Children's Christmas Fund, 525 Walnut St., Waverly, Ohio 45690. Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.coxburkittfh.com Florence Childers