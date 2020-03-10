June Marie Good, 78, of Jackson, Ohio, died 11:58 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

June was born June 15, 1941, in Columbus, the daughter of the late Merrell Eugene Kaley and Irene Marie Devon. She was united in marriage to Charles Edward “Buddy” Good, who preceded June in death.

Surviving are her daughters, Rebecca Good, Charlotte Drake, and Mary Good, six grandchildren, Cody Jackson, Tiffany Drake, Jenni Riddle, Steve Riddle, Leann Marshall, and Kathleen Monst, ten great-grandchildren, and her beloved companion, Robert Carter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Robert Kaley, Raymond Kaley, Betty Chapman, Virginia Kaley, and Merrell Kaley, Jr.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Elder Therman Rigsby, officiating. Burial will follow in Limerick Cemetery in Jackson.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

www.boyerfuneral.com

To send flowers to the family of June Good, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 West Second Street
Waverly, OH 45690
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 14
Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 West Second Street
Waverly, OH 45690
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Mar 14
Cemetery
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:00AM
Limerick Cemetery
Savageville Road
Limerick, OH 45640
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Cemetery begins.