June Marie Good, 78, of Jackson, Ohio, died 11:58 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
June was born June 15, 1941, in Columbus, the daughter of the late Merrell Eugene Kaley and Irene Marie Devon. She was united in marriage to Charles Edward “Buddy” Good, who preceded June in death.
Surviving are her daughters, Rebecca Good, Charlotte Drake, and Mary Good, six grandchildren, Cody Jackson, Tiffany Drake, Jenni Riddle, Steve Riddle, Leann Marshall, and Kathleen Monst, ten great-grandchildren, and her beloved companion, Robert Carter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Robert Kaley, Raymond Kaley, Betty Chapman, Virginia Kaley, and Merrell Kaley, Jr.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Elder Therman Rigsby, officiating. Burial will follow in Limerick Cemetery in Jackson.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service.