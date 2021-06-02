Donald Whitt

Piketon - Donald L. Whitt, age 79, of Piketon, Ohio, died Saturday May 29, 2021 at the Pavilion At Piketon, Ohio. He was born September 17, 1941 in Bainbridge, Ohio, a son of the late Leonard Mack Whitt and Rosa Hazel Woods Whitt. He is survived by one daughter, Robin (Richard) Lavigne of Waterboro, Maine, two sons, Shane (Misty) Whitt of Cherokee, Alabama and Brian (Ginger) Cleland of Carroll, Ohio, twelve grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one sister, Loretta Keesee of Piketon, Ohio, one nephew, one great-nephew and one great-niece.
Donald was a member of the Turnpoint Ministries in Waverly, Ohio.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday June 3, 2021 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio with Pastor Steve Nibert officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-8:00 P.M. Wednesday June 2, 2021 at the funeral home.
