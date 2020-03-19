Froy Slusher, 74, of Salem Cave Road, Beaver, Ohio, passed 5:25 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home.
Froy was born June 13, 1945, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of the late Burie Slusher and Louise (Bolden) Slusher. On March 12, 1966, he was united in marriage to Irene (Tackett) Slusher who preceded him in death on March 5, 2018.
Surviving are two sons, Terry (Sherry) Slusher of Beaver, Ohio, and Chris Slusher of Beaver, Ohio, twelve grandchildren, Tori Slusher, Taylor Slusher, Mackenzie Paige Slusher, Kayla Lay, Joey Lay, Amy Dixon, TJ Slusher, Ray Brown, Cadie Sizemore, Johnathon Slusher, Taylor Estep, Joseph Estep, and Reagen Lyons, two great-grandchildren, Landon Lay and Kinsley Lay, brother, Leroy Slusher, and two sisters Wanda Barker and husband Dave and Donna Cantrell.
Froy was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Matthew Slusher, three brothers, Troy Slusher, Charlie Slusher and Henry Slusher, and two sisters, June Trent and Alline Combs.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon, March 22, 2020, at the Old Philadelphia Tabernacle in Minford, Ohio, with Evangelist Corey Carroll officiating. Burial will follow in Salisbury Cemetery, Lucasville, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Old Philadelphia Tabernacle from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020.