Bonnie Jean Morris, 75, of Red Bridge Road, Peebles, Ohio, passed 12:50 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the SOMC Hospice Center, Portsmouth, Ohio.
Bonnie was born April 8, 1944, in Syracuse, New York, the daughter of the late Iona Marie (Myers) Green and Paul Green. In January 1988, Bonnie was united in marriage to Harvey Morris who preceded her in death May 23, 2016.
Surviving are her children, Laurie Nininger and husband Larry of Lithopolis, Ohio, Patricia Schieser and husband Joseph of Peebles, Ohio, and Tommy Cooper and wife Teresa of Galloway, Ohio, nine grandchildren, David A. Crabtree, Daniel Lee Crabtree, Shawn Alan Crabtree, Brittany Jean Farmer, Laurie Ann Garcia, Joshua O’Brien Schiesier, Carrie Cooper, Raymond Anthony Levengood, and Chelsey Marie Levengood, fourteen great-grandchildren and a brother, Gary Green of Pataskala, Ohio.
She was a member of God’s House Church in Piketon, Ohio, and a retired housekeeper for Ohio State University.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio, with Pastor Larry Spencer, officiating. Burial will follow in God’s House Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Friends may call at the Boyer Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.