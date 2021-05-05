Piketon - Stanley Willard Ingham, 66, Piketon, Ohio, passed 8:40 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Stanley was born December 22, 1954 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of Carroll Willard Ingham and Madaline (Goble) Ingham, who survives. On March 2, 1985, he was united in marriage to Janice (Rigsby) Ingham, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Jason Ingham, two daughters, Jennifer (Chris) Clark and Sarah (Ryan) Bibb, six grandchildren, Jalyn and Jolie Ingham, Caleb and Joshua Clark and Merrilee and Hallee Bibb, brother, Mark (Linda) Ingham, sister, Peggy (Kevin) Gray, two nieces, Emily Zaiser and Megan Brown and special friends, Jill Williams and Tony Dement.
Stanley was preceded in death by his special friend, Scotty Brownfield, mother-in-law, Peachie Rigsby and his grandparents.
Stanley was an electrician at the Atomic Plant and attended First Baptist Church of Waverly where he taught Sunday School for 25 years and was known as Mr. Stan.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, Waverly with Pastors Josh Remy, Dale Reed and Val Francis officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 4:00 -8:00 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly.
Memorial contributions may be made to the children's department at First Baptist Church, 303 E. Third Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690.
www.boyerfuneral.com Stanley Ingham