Clay Tackett, 69, of Rarden, Ohio passed 9:37 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at The Jewish Hospital — Mercy Health, Cincinnati, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brenda Tackett, two daughters, Pam and Mike McCoy of Otway and Lisa Smith of Rarden, two grandsons, Dereck and Zane, one granddaughter, Tiffany Byrd, three great-granddaughters, Harlie, Serenity, and Serena, one great-grandson, Braxton, three special niece and nephews, Billy, Davy, and Sherry all of Rarden, a brother, Bill Tackett and fiancé Jane Montgomery of Rarden, and four sisters, Stella and Arnold Spencer of Lucasville, Mary Montgomery of Lucasville, Verlene and Dorsey Jenkins of Old Town, Florida, and Alice and Mike Merenda of Guntersville, Alabama.
Clay was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Copas, father, Flym Tackett, sisters, Lizzie Spencer and Lillie May Tackett, and one grandson, Dalton Michael McCoy.
Clay was a member of Outreach Ministries Bear Creek Lucasville.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home with Bro. Walter Rider officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
The family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.