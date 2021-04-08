James Terry "J.T." Franklin, 81 years of Waverly, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.
J.T. was born December 18, 1939 in Livingston, TN., the son of the late James Woodrow and Ruth Ann (Ledbetter) Franklin. Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Hope Pardue.
J.T. is survived by his wife Erma (East) Franklin; four sons, James Ray Franklin, Albert (Michelle) Franklin, Luther Franklin, Wilbur Franklin all of Waverly; two daughters, Rose Peters of Waverly and Betty Hall of Chillicothe; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; one brother, Gary Franklin; two sisters, Loretta Savage and Jean Cantrell; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home in Sinking Spring where friends may call Monday from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow in the Franklin Family Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 52, Sinking Spring, OH. 45172
To sign our online quest book, please visit us at www.thompsponfuneralhomes.com