Delbert Lee Gilliam, 77, of Waverly, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born February 11, 1943 in Jackson County, Ohio, son of the late John and Ruth (Hatfield) Gilliam. On November 16, 1961 he was united in marriage to Geneva Ross Gilliam who survives. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Angie Merritt and husband Rex and three grandchildren, Andrew, Ashley and Alex (Hayley) Merritt. His grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life and he was their hero and Best Buddy. He is also survived by three brothers, John Gilliam, Glenn Gilliam and wife Cathy and Jim Gilliam and wife Becky all of Londonderry, Ohio; two sisters, Ruth Wooten and husband Dorman and Eileen Wise and husband Verlin all of Chillicothe, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Paul Ross; two sisters-in-law, Helen Detillion of Waverly and Lorene Pennington of Anaheim, California; and two special nephews, Roger Detillion and wife Cathy of Canal Winchester, Ohio and Steve Ross and wife Kaley of Waverly. In addition to his parents, Delbert was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Gilliam.
Delbert was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 24 & 98 and spent many years at Dupont in Circleville. The past twenty years, Delbert dedicated his life to serving His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Southern Ohio Farm Power of the Past Tractor Club brought him so much enjoyment. He loved the fellowship with all the members.
There will be no calling hours, because Delbert would not want anyone to suffer the way he did with Covid-19, so for the safety of his family and friends there will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Omega Cemetery on Wednesday, December 22, 2020. Ray Mullins will sing a song requested by Delbert and Brother Danny Minton will officiate.