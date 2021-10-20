Marysville - JR (Junior) Ross., age 62, of Marysville, Ohio, died Saturday October 16, 2021 at the Ohio State University James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Ironton, Ohio, a son of the late Clarence E. Ross and Anna Louise Stamper Ross. He is survived by four sisters, Rita (Ronnie) Adkins of Lucasville, Ohio, Linda Asbury of Westy, Kansas, Katheia Duncan of Piketon, Ohio and Nancy Childers of Piketon, Ohio, one brother, David (Sherie) Ross of Bainbridge, Ohio, one sister-in-law, Alyse Ross, a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, many special friends, including Rose Schrader of Beaver, Ohio and Dick and Deb of Marysville, Ohio, and his loving dog, Jake. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William Ross and Dallas Lee Ross.
J.R. graduated from Eastern High School in 1977. He was a member of the Vineyard Church of Marysville, Ohio and loved spending his spare time wood working, building numerous wood items such as clocks and lights. J.R. had a witty personality and was a loving brother, uncle, and friend.
Graveside services will be held 12:30 P.M. Saturday October 23, 2021 in the Scioto Cemetery in Stockdale, Ohio with Pastor Conrad Esh officiating. Visiting hours will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio. The family requests those in attendance to please wear a mask and practice social distancing and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to your local cancer society or to Pike Pet Pals, P.O. Box 1239, Waverly, Ohio 45690.
