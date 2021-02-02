Rebecca Faye Peters Bolt, 68, of Waverly, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at home surrounded by family. She was born August 9, 1952, daughter of the late Everett Peters and Marjorie Lucille Fink Everett. Surviving are a son, Shawn E. Adkins of Waverly; a daughter, Kristina F. Adkins of Waverly; two stepsons, Charles D. (Leah) Bolt of Waverly and Shane Bolt of Florida; a stepdaughter, Elizabeth Bolt of Chillicothe; three grandchildren, Kyle Adkins, Corey and Ben Adkins; two step grandchildren, Ethan Bolt and Kasee Hambanger; two great grandchildren, Aislyn Adkins and Jensen Adkins; two half-sisters, Melissa Yerian and Jennifer Peters. In addition to her parents, Rebecca was preceded in death by a stepfather, Bert E. Everett, a grandson, Aaron Adkins, a sister, Pamela Crabtree and a half-brother Phillip Peters.
Funeral services will be on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Dale Reed Officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery in Piketon. The family will received friends on Sunday, February 7, 2021 from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.