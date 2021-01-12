Gerald “Jerry” Althouse passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
The family is honoring Gerald’s wishes for cremation. A private family interment is planned. Celebration of life service will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.
Should friends desire to donate to Gerald’s favorite organizations, memorials may be given to: Friends for Animals, 2885 Fall Creek Highway, Granbury, TX 76049, granburyadoptapet.org. Pecan Planation Volunteer Fire Dept. and EMS, 9815 Monticello Dr., Granbury, TX, 76049 (817) 573-1643.
Gerald was born on October 3, 1935 in Bethlehem, PA to Daniel Althouse and Pearl Sigley. He was a graduate of Penn State University at State College, PA. Upon graduation, he began a 40 year career with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.
He greatly enjoyed building and flying small airplanes and riding his various motorcycles and scooters, and playing kazoo. He spent endless hours in his workshop.
Gerald was involved in numerous local community boards and committees throughout his life including Experimental Aircraft Association, Pecan Plantation Breakfast Club, and Pecan Plantation Safety and Security committee.
He was a very active member in his church serving as an Elder for the last 3 years as well as the Men’s Bible Study at First Presbyterian Church in Granbury.
He leaves a void for everyone whose life he touched that can’t be replaced. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Gerald was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Althouse. Survivors: Wife Carol Steele Boyd and children, Jerry Althouse and wife Kelley, Susan Lawler and husband Gary, and Janet Althouse, and grandson, Corey Althouse.