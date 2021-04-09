Lottie Short, Age 83, formerly of Brookville, OH passed away at her home in Waverly, OH on Friday, April 2, 2021, following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ottis & Irene Ryder, by 4 siblings, Barbara, Jerry, Don & Jimmy & by a great-grandson, Liam. She was a member of Waverly Baptist Temple. Lottie is survived by her husband of almost 66 years, Ken; children, Jim Short (& friend Kathy), Sheila Milton, Shelly (Mike) Davison, Jon (Angela) Short; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and many special friends. At Lottie’s request, a private graveside service will be held at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service will be held 1:00pm Sat. May 8 at the Waverly Baptist Temple, 7498 St. Rt. 220, Waverly, OH 45690. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Adena Hospice, 2077 Western Ave. Chillicothe, OH 45601. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com