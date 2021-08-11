Beaver - Virgil Moore, age 91, born October 14, 1929 in Bolen, Kentucky, a son of the late Mander and Della Conley Moore, passed away August 7, 2021 at home surrounded by family after an extensive illness. He was married on July 26, 1952 to Barbara Hagans, who preceded him in death in April 2019. Virgil is survived by two daughters, Belinda (Eddie) Salisbury of Waverly, Ohio and Diana (Eric) Slone of New Palestine, Indiana, four grandchildren, Ryan (Erin) Salisbury of Lucasville, Ohio, Dustan Salisbury of Waverly, Ohio, Lindsay Slone of Indianapolis, Indiana, and C.J. Slone of Indianapolis, Indiana, seven great-grandchildren, Katlynn, Morgan, Logan, Hunner, Carson, Addison, and Elijah, a sister-in-law, Ruby Moore of Langley, Kentucky, two nieces, Rosemary (Freddie) Tackett of Waverly, Ohio and Stacey Moore of Langley, Kentucky, and a nephew, Glen (Cathy) Moore of Beaver, Ohio.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Julius Moore and James Earl Moore.
Virgil was a corporal in the 82nd Airborne during the Korean Conflict. He was a bus driver for Eastern Local Schools for over 30 years. He truly enjoyed driving the kids to athletic games. He farmed for most of his life, stopping at age 89. He loved mowing his yard and visiting with friends. Virgil was a "Snowbird" and enjoyed retirement with his wife in Florida, fishing and finding "treasures" at garage sales. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday August 11, 2021 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio with Pastor Rodney Bapst officiating. Burial will follow in the Waverly Evergreen Union Cemetery located on Bridge St. with military honors provided by the American Legion Merritt Post #142 of Waverly. Friends may call from 4-7:00 P.M. Tuesday August 10, 2021 at the funeral home.
