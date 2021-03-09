Everett Leon Litteral, 73, of Morse Street, Waverly, Ohio, passed 4:32 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Adena Pike Medical Center, Waverly, Ohio.
Everett was born June 9, 1947 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late Marvin Jay Litteral and Alma Marie (Fyffe) Litteral Adams of Waverly. On June 30, 1967 he was united in marriage to Sondra Elizabeth (Cottrell) Litteral, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Crissy Jackson and husband Chuck of Jackson, Ohio, two sons, Everett Eugene Litteral of Waverly and Thomas Leroy Litteral and wife Stacy of Latham, Ohio, five grandchildren, TJ, Christopher, Kelsey, Luke, and Noah, one great grandchild, Paisley Jo and one on the way, Dixie Lynn, and three siblings, Jerry, Wayne, and Anita.
He was preceded in death by his Dad and brother, Michael Litteral.
Everett was a Woodshop Operator.
Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 20201, at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Chad Lykins officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly.
Family will receive friends at Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday.