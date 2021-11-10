Waverly - Frances Josephine "Jo" Hancock, 80, of Waverly, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at her home. She was born June 29, 1941 in Jackson Township of Pike County, Ohio daughter of the late William Arthur and Nora Belle (Blevins) Hickman. On August 26, 1967 she was united in marriage to Vonnie Gene Hancock who preceded her in death. Surviving is her daughter, Lavonn Hancock of Waverly, Ohio; two sisters, Evelyn (Richard) McPerson of Waverly, Ohio and Reva (John) Rider of Piketon, Ohio and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Jo was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Hancock, brothers, Paul Hickman, Shirley Childers, Charles "Bill" William (Ann Anderson) Hickman, Paul (Martha) Hickman and Herbert Hickman and sisters, Bessie Howell, Edna (Virgil) Davis, Kathaleen Armstrong and Ruth Chesser.
Jo worked for the Probate and Juvenile Court for six years in Waverly, Ohio. She was a housewife and mother for many years. Jo worked as a childcare provider, a realtor, then went to work as Personnel Assistant at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (where Lake Powell is located) National Park Service. She then transferred to Facilities Management and retired as Housing Manager in 2005 with over 17 years of service.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery on Hay Hollow Road in Pike County with Bill Mason officiating. A family viewing will be from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Friday.
Frances "Jo" Hancock