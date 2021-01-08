James Edward Goble, 86, of Turkey Run Road, Waverly, Ohio passed away 2:10 p.m. January 6, 2021 at his home with his family.
James was born April 13, 1934 in Louisa, Kentucky, the son of the late Andrew Marion Goble and Della (Cornett) Goble. On November 28, 1955, he was united in marriage to Wilma Dorlene (Mathews) Goble who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Sharma Davis and husband Jeff of Waverly, Ohio, Cheryl Liming and husband Rick of Chillicothe, Ohio, a son, Larry Goble and wife Cindy of Waverly, Ohio, ten grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and two sisters: Geneva Derifield of Oxford, Georgia and Madeline Ingham and husband Carroll of Chillicothe, Ohio.
James was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Lisa Gary, three brothers, Ira, Oscar and Ernest Goble, and a sister, Marie Silcott.
James was a retired contractor and farmer.
Calling hours will not be observed.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.