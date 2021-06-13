Frank Hornback

Waverly - Franklin Robert Hornback, 91, of Waverly passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born on January 13, 1930 in Springdale, Kentucky to the late James Hornback and Margaret Dewitz Hornback. On November 9, 1946 he was united in marriage to Anna Maude Thomas Hornback who preceded him in death on April 1, 2006. Surviving are two sons, Edward (Paula) Hornback of Dexter, Michigan and James (Lisa) Hornback of Columbus, Ohio; two daughters, Peggy Schaeffer of Waverly and Marilyn Hornback of Waverly; a daughter-in-law, Jo Hornback of Waverly; two sisters, Donna Sue Tingley of Moses Lake, Washington and Kay (Larry) McCulley of Harrison, Arkansas; grandchildren, Michael (Lisa) Lesh, Tammy Lesh, Aimee (Matt) Smith, Beth Hornback, Dan (Sarah) Hornback, Andrea (Josh) Leeth, Sara (Josh) Andrews, Natalie Hornback, and Robert (Camille) Potvin, Jr.; and 13 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jesse Raymond Hornback and James Hornback, Jr.; a son, Paul Hornback; and two sons-in-law, Robert Potvin and Woody Schaeffer and brother-in-law, Cecil Tingley.
Frank proudly served his country in the United States Air Force in the Korean War as a radio relay station operator stationed in Japan. He was also a member of New Covenant CCCU in Waverly. Frank's greatest legacy is the love he had for Jesus and his faith he shared with his family.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at New Covenant CCCU with Josh Leeth officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 10th at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
Memorial donations may be made to the Maude Hornback Memorial Scholarship Fund, 211 Grandview Ave., Waverly, Ohio 45690.
