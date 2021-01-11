Eva Rose, 99, of 7800 Germany Road, Waverly, Ohio passed 7:15 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at her granddaughter’s home.
She was born November 11, 1921 in Elliott County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Charlie Lemaster and Pearlie (Holbrook) Lemaster. On June 3, 1941 she was united in marriage to Kelly Rose, who preceded her in death on February 8, 1981.
Surviving are a son, Jerry Wayne Rose, granddaughter, Kellie Ann Rose and her dog Cricket.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Billy Rose and nine siblings, Iva Wagoner, Evie Whitt, Lola Cox, Bess Carroll, Dessie Lemaster, Elizabeth Harris, Grace Kegley, Bennie Cecil Lemaster and Charles Lemaster.
Eva worked for Shelby Shoe Factory and was a member of Given’s Chapel for 71 years.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio with Pastors Jimmy Spencer and Raymond Alley officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.