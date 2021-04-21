Waverly - Jewel Newman Tomlison, 89, of Waverly, Ohio passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Adena Regional Hospital in Chillicothe. She was born May 16, 1931 in Floyd County, Kentucky daughter of the late Roscoe and Mary Alice Hall Newman. On August 23, 1954 she was united in marriage to Roscoe Tomlison, Jr. who preceded her in death. Surviving are her son, Robert (Marsha) Tomlison of Waverly; sister, Betty Branham of Waverly; brother, Ray (Judy) Newman of Waverly; sister-in-law, Frances Newman of Waverly and several beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Jewel was preceded in death by her son, Michael Dean Tomlison, brothers, Carson Newman, Harvey Newman and John Newman, sister, Inis Caudill and two nieces.
Jewel retired as a teacher from Scioto Valley School District teaching for many years. After retiring she continued to substitute until she was 80. She could always find potential in each student she came in contact with. Jewel loved being a mother and grandmother. It was her greatest joy spending time with her family. She loved shopping and was a great shopper with her sister Betty.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 with Pastor Jon Black officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery in Piketon. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Jewel Tomlison