Garnet Martin

Waverly - Garnet Louise Martin, 83, of Thompson Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 1:08 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021 in the Pavilion at Piketon.
Garnet was born on January 9, 1938 in Scioto County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leslie Moore and Mary (Ward) Moore. On May 31, 1958, she was united in marriage to Earl "Tuck" Martin, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Stephen (Tonya) Martin, daughter, Vickie Martin, three grandchildren, April D. Martin, Harrison Martin and Hannah Martin, two half-sisters, Patsy Adkins and Debbie Depew and a half-brother, Chris Moore.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister, three sisters, Edna Mae Duke, Gertrude McFann and Jean Dyer, three brothers, Charles Moore, Clarence Moore and Junior Moore and a half-sister, Janice Moore.
Garnet was a cook at Parker Elementary School of Western School District for 30 years, graduated from Western School District Class of 1956, and a member of Bonds Chapel Church, where she was very active, sang in the choir, was a Sunday school teacher and superintendent. She loved flowers and gardening, sitting on her porch swing, spending time with her family, QVC and was a phenomenal cook.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Bonds Chapel Church, Waverly, with Pastor Larry Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Gardner Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the church.
