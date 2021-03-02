Dale Andre Haynes, 86, of Boswell Run Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed 3:09 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Dale was born July 16, 1934 in Waverly, Ohio, the son of the late Ivan Leroy Haynes and Gladys Lenora (Dick) Haynes. On June 23, 1974, he was united in marriage to Sherry Lynn (Roberts) Haynes, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Scott Alan Haynes and wife Cassandra of Waverly, daughter, Rebecca Ann Paull and husband John of Columbus, Ohio, three grandchildren, Aaron, Ryan and Sarah Haynes, brother, Gary Lee Haynes and wife Sherry of Waverly, and two sisters, Joyce McFadden of Washington Courthouse, Ohio and Judy Call and husband Jim of Larchmont, New York.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dale attended Mt. Holy Church of Christ in Christian Union in Waverly, graduate of Waverly High School Class of 1952 and a retired warehouse supervisor for Sargents Construction of Waverly. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Larry Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio with Military honors conducted by the American Legion Post #142.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.