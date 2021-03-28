Terry Wilburn, 54, of Millstone Road, Beaver, Ohio, passed 7:38 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at his home.
Terry was born October 20, 1966 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of Eugene Wilburn and the late Linda Lou (Conley) Hardin.
Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Knight and husband Michael of Chillicothe and Katelyn Wilburn and William Bishop of Piketon, four grandchildren, Carter, Ethan, Asher and Gracelyn Knight, significant other, Vanessa Mullins, three brothers, Michael (Vicki) Wilburn, Barry Wilburn, Kevin Wilburn, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Terry was a carpenter.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. John Hocker officiating. Burial will follow in Germany Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio.
The family will receive friends at Boyer Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until the time of the service on Monday.