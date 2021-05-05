Waverly - Randy Wayne Zimmerman, 55, of Waverly, Ohio, passed 12:54 a.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Adena Pike Medical Center, Waverly, Ohio.
Randy was born May 23, 1965 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late Harry Zimmerman Jr. and Fleda Alice (Brownfield) Zimmerman. On May 18, 1986, he was united in marriage to Becky (Gilbert) Zimmerman, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Hayley Zimmerman of Columbus, Ohio, in-laws, Lee and Gracie Gilbert, sister-in-law, Vickie Horsley and husband Marty, two brothers-in-law, Steve Gilbert and wife Angie and Tim Gilbert and wife Paula, three sisters, Sandra Barker and husband Jeff, Kathy Entler and husband Robert, and Rhonda Webb and husband Joe, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Anthony Zimmerman and brother-in-law, Randy Gilbert.
Randy was a self-employed contractor.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly with Pastor Dale Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the service Thursday at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly.
www.boyerfuneral.com Randy Zimmerman