Anna Darlene Davis, 87, of Waverly, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Traditions of Bristol Village. She was born August 27, 1933 in Waverly, Ohio daughter of the late Charles Henry and Anna Marie Martin. On January 7, 1954 she was united in marriage to Ernest H. Davis who preceded her in death on February 4, 1983. Surviving are three sons, Charles Ernest Davis and wife Kerry of Beaver, Ohio, Donald Edward Davis of Waverly and David Lee Davis of London, Ohio; two daughters, Deborah Lynn Conley of Waverly and Barbara Ann Goode and husband Paul of Waverly; a sister, Donna Brown of Lucasville, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Jessie Rader, Caitlin Anders, Melanie Belt, Gunner Davis, Brooke Phillips, Cody Davis, Chelsie Davis, Christopher Conley, Kaleb Goode, and Kolt Goode and ten great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband Anna was preceded in death by two brothers, Jacob Paul Martin and Charles “Bud” Martin and two sisters, Marie Tomlin and Ruby McIver.
Anna grew up attending the Harmon Church and was a member of Givens Freewill Baptist Church. She was a proud 4-H advisor for 24 years for the Zahn’s Corner Clan. Anna was a retired teacher’s aide for the Scioto Valley Schools in Piketon, Ohio.
Graveside services will be at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Beaver Union Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Greene officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly. Due to the state mandate masks will be required.