Jean Moorman

Piketon - Jean Marie (Flaspoehler) Moorman, 89, of Piketon passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Bristol Village in Waverly. She was born November 17, 1931, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Fred Flaspoehler and Rose Schultz Flaspoehler. On August 18, 1956 she was united in marriage to Cletus "Clete" Moorman of St. Henry who preceded her in death on December 23, 2004. Surviving are her children Ellen (Jon Elwell) Moorman of Springfield, Lindy (Douglas) Wolf of Kettering, Michael (Stacy) Moorman of Piketon, and Terri (Jon) Johannes of Virginia Beach, Virginia. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Lavada Moorman of Lancaster and her special daughters Laurie (Manual) Ramirez of Phoenix, Arizona, and Cheryl (Keith) Shaw of Piketon, her nine grandchildren Sandy, Chris, Lydia, Katie, Jonathan, Makenzie, Courtney, Noah, and Layne, as well as her special grandkids Abby and Ally Shaw. In addition to her husband and her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her eldest son, William Moorman and her seven siblings.
"Mean" Jean was a sweet, loving person to her family and friends. The nickname was merely a warning to those who tried to get in her way. She was known for her joviality, relishing any moment she could to playfully stick her tongue out at someone as well as show off her colorful command of the English Language.
Jean was an original member of Piketon's Volunteer Rescue Squad. She worked at Martin Marietta Atomic Plant in Piketon for more than a decade, retiring in 1994.
She served as a 4-H advisor in Pike County for more than 20 years. She also dedicated her time, especially later in life to volunteering at a local food pantry and Bridgehaven homeless shelter in Waverly.
In retirement, Jean enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. She also enjoyed patronizing the fine dining establishment Waffle House.
She was an avid bowler, spending countless hours on the lanes at the now defunct Weiss Recreation bowling alley in Waverly. The shelves of her living room were lined with photos of loved ones and all her bowling trophies.
She was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of the St. Mary's Church in Waverly. She helped her eldest grandson pass a statistics course by praying the Rosary.
No funeral or viewing service is to be held. A mass will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Queen of the Missions Catholic Church, 407 S. Market St. Waverly, OH 45690, https://stmarywaverly.org/give
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com Jean Moorman