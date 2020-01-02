J. Roman Lee Montgomery, 27, of Peebles, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019.
Roman was born on April 23, 1992, in Cincinnati, the son of Rick & Tammy (Hunt) Montgomery.
Roman enjoyed working with electronics and was known, at work, as the “Concrete Doctor.” He formally worked at Danis in Dayton, would light up the room when he was around and had a heart of a Lion.
Besides his parents, Roman is survived by two brothers, Jeffrey (Bridget) Humphrey, II of Latham and Nicholas Montgomery of Peebles, sister, Jennifer (Joe) Humphries of Latham, nephews and nieces: Tyler, Logan and Aston Humphries, Jeffrey Humphrey, III, Katlyin Hughes and Merissa Hughes and several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Pathway To Christ Church in Sinking Spring. Burial will follow at the Gardner Cemetery in Waverly.
Friends may call from 11:00 AM until time of services on Friday at the church.
Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family.
